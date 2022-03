Massachusetts State Police are investigating after they say someone shot a vehicle driving on Route 1 in Peabody.

Investigators say someone driving an SUV opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz sedan at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday while both vehicles were traveling northbound on the highway.

The victim's car was hit by at least one bullet on the passenger side door.

Family members told NBC10 Boston the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Police are looking for the shooter.