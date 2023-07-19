Police seek vehicle in Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old

The Boston Police Department shared photos of a vehicle being sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a 4-year-old boy dead in Hyde Park.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wood Avenue. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday night that they were looking for a dark grey subcompact hatchback last seen driving on Wood Avenue toward Cummins Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

Police have not shared the boy's name, but family member Heroldy Limage identified the victim as his 4-year-old newphew, Ivan.

"Life of the party," Limage said. "You walk through the doors smiling and laughing."

Immediately following the crash, an off-duty firefighter who was in the area provided first aid to the child.

Police, along with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, held a news conference late Tuesday to discuss the fatal crash that claimed a young life and to also plead for help on the investigation.

"We need the help of anyone who has seen or heard or knows anything," Hayden said. "Law enforcement, the district attorney's office, mayor's office is going to do everything we can to gather the appropriate information that we can get to the public to hopefully assist us here."

"We beg of you, we need your help," he added.

Wu sent her condolences to the family.

"Its absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split second," she said. "I'm also very grateful that a member of our Boston Fire Department immediately stopped off-duty and did what was possible to try and render first aid until EMS and other first responders arrived."

Trauma response teams will be in the area to provide support to people who need it following the deadly crash.