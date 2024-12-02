New Hampshire

Police shut down busy street in Concord, NH due to ongoing situation

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have shut down a section of a busy street in Concord, New Hampshire, due to an ongoing situation.

"There is a police presence in the area of 120 Pleasant Street," Concord police said in a statement posted on Facebook around 10:30 a.m. Monday. "Pleasant Street is shut down from Liberty Street to Warren Street and at Liberty Street at Warren Street. Please avoid the area if possible."

No other details about the incident have been released.

Several state office buildings and businesses are located in the immediate area.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
