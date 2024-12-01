Wrong-way driver arrested in Concord, NH

A wrong-way driver is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Concord, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-293 in Manchester at around 12:37 a.m.

Authorities say there was an additional report of a wrong-way driver on I-93 in Hooksett where another driver went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with the wrong-way driver.

The wrong-way driver, identified as 49-year-old Brian Kunst, of Bow, New Hampshire, was stopped and arrested by a state trooper on I-93 in Concord, according to police.

He is now facing charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated, police say.

Kunst is expected to appear in Concord District Court on Monday.