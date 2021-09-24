Police to Give New Information in NH Hit-and-Run That Killed Retired Sgt.

New Hampshire State Police are set to give an update on a hit-and-run that killed a retired police sergeant in Kingston on Tuesday.

The news conference will be held in Concord at 1:30 p.m., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Wednesday, state police had identified the vehicle believed to have killed the retired officer, Donna Briggs, as she was riding her bicycle on Route 125 about 11:37 a.m. the day before.

Police were looking for a large, dark-colored SUV believed to be a GMC Yukon that was spotted on camera from a nearby business.

UPDATE - Based upon this video (https://t.co/YU2YUv6ehG) and attached still photos, it is believed that the vehicle shown is a blue GMC Yukon manufactured between 2000 to 2006. It has moderate front end damage to the passenger side of the front bumper and hood area. pic.twitter.com/1GVVhUpTtY — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) September 23, 2021

It appeared as though Briggs, 59, was hit from behind by the SUV, which fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact New Hampshire State Police communications at 603-223-4381 or the MSU-TIP line at 603-628-8477.

Briggs retired from the department in 2013 after a 20-year career, Hudson's police chief has said. She had been training for the Police Unity Tour, a ride starting Oct. 10 from Florham Park, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for officers who died in the line of duty. The money raised from the ride goes to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum.

“It’s such a tragedy that she is out doing something like this and then ends up passing,” Hudson police Chief Bill Avery said Tuesday. “It doesn’t surprise me that she is out there doing this stuff.”