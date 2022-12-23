Popeyes Opens New Location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new location of a chain of chicken spots has come to the local area after being in the works for about a year and a half.

According to a source (Aron Levy), Popeyes is now open in Woburn, moving into the former D'Angelo space on Mishawum Road. The new location of the Florida-based chain join others in the Greater Boston area by Northeastern University, Roslindale, Roxbury, West Roxbury, Brockton, Chelmsford, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Randolph, and Quincy.

Popeyes is known for its fast food items with Louisiana influences, including fried chicken, biscuits, red beans and rice, green beans, popcorn shrimp, and fried pickles.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the new location of Popeyes in Woburn is 305 Mishawum Road, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for the chain is at https://www.popeyes.com/

[Earlier Articles]

Popeyes Plans to Open New Outlet in Woburn