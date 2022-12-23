Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Popeyes Opens New Location in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Popeyes
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new location of a chain of chicken spots has come to the local area after being in the works for about a year and a half.

According to a source (Aron Levy), Popeyes is now open in Woburn, moving into the former D'Angelo space on Mishawum Road. The new location of the Florida-based chain join others in the Greater Boston area by Northeastern University, Roslindale, Roxbury, West Roxbury, Brockton, Chelmsford, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Randolph, and Quincy.

Popeyes is known for its fast food items with Louisiana influences, including fried chicken, biscuits, red beans and rice, green beans, popcorn shrimp, and fried pickles.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the new location of Popeyes in Woburn is 305 Mishawum Road, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for the chain is at https://www.popeyes.com/

[Earlier Articles]
Popeyes Plans to Open New Outlet in Woburn

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us