Over 350,000 still without power in Maine and NH amid multi-day restoration effort

Over 350,000 customers are still without power in Maine and New Hampshire after a nor'easter blasted the region, dropping nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow in some areas.

“This was pretty much a classic nor’easter,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist for the weather service in Gray, Maine. “This is definitely a high-end storm for April. It’s not crazy for us to get snow in April, but not usually getting double-digit amounts.”

The weather service said it was the biggest April nor'easter to hit the region since 2020.

Central Maine Power said 257,000 of its customers still had no electricity as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. The power company has said the restoration effort could last until next week.

"More than 100,000 customers have had their power restored in the wake of yesterday’s Nor'easter. An additional 250 line crews are arriving to Maine and we will continue working around the clock until everyone has been restored," the company said in an update on its website Friday morning.

Warming centers are open across southern Maine to assist residents who are without power.

In New Hampshire, over 107,000 customers still had no power as of Friday morning, and many roads remain closed due to downed trees and wires.

About 67,000 of those outages are Eversource customers. The power company said in a statement Thursday that they continue to make "significant progress assessing damage, focusing on public safety issues and responding to the impacts of a long-duration weather event that caused extensive damage across the region."

They said they had restored power to about 130,000 of their customers as of Thursday night. They said over 105 broken utility poles were reported and over 230 road closures.

Residents living in areas where power outages are continuing should make sure to check on neighbors, especially those who may be vulnerable, said Robert Buxton, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management director.

Over a foot of snow fell in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, where some residents who lost power checked in at the Wolfeboro Inn, general manager Shawn Black said.

“This is a lot of heavy, wet snow,” he said. “And the wind is out of the northeast, so it’s really not nice in a sense of temperature-wise, especially when the speed gets up to gusts of 55 mph. While I was out on the snowblower I could really feel my forehead just go numb."

Things were mostly back to normal across the rest of New England. Only about 3,000 Massachusetts customers were still without power on Friday morning, along with 18,000 in Vermont, about 60 in Connecticut, and only a handful in Rhode Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.