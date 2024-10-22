President Biden to visit NH on Tuesday

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New Hampshire on Tuesday.

White House officials say he'll be speaking in Concord about his administration's push to lower prescription drug prices.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to join Biden as they discuss the work the Biden-Harris Administration has done to cut health care costs, including a new report that shows his Inflation Reduction Act has helped nearly 1.5 million Medicare enrollees save almost $1 billion on prescription drugs in the first half of 2024 due to an out-of-pocket drug costs cap.

Biden has not been in New Hampshire since May, before he bowed out of the presidential race.

Exact details of his visit have not been released, but he is expected to speak sometime Tuesday afternoon at NHTI Concord Community College.