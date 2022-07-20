President Joe Biden to Talk Climate Change, Clean Energy in Somerset, Mass.

President Joe Biden will visit Somerset, Massachusetts, to talk about climate change and clean energy on Wednesday.

Biden will deliver remarks on "tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families," according to the White House, amid an ongoing heat wave in Massachusetts and other parts of the country.

Somerset is one of the communities along the South Coast of Massachusetts where the burgeoning offshore wind sector is slowly taking shape. The president will visit the Brayton Point power plant, an old coal powered facility shuttered in 2017 that is now transitioning to offshore wind power.

An offshore wind facility has replaced the old coal power plant at Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass.

The plan highlights green energy investments that the Biden administration has made possible through a trillion dollar infrastructure bill, according to the White House.

The visit comes as the president faces pressure from activist and Democratic lawmakers to declare a climate national emergency, which would allow him to unlock federal resources to curb emissions. Biden will stop short of issuing the emergency declaration, according to the Associated Press, but it does remain on the table.

Meantime, the White House has not said exactly what other actions will be announced Wednesday. As for town residents, Somerset's acting town administrators said the community is looking forward to welcoming President Biden, warned residents to expect gridlock, road closures and detours while he's in town. Biden flies into Providence around 1:30 p.m. and will speak later on Wednesday afternoon.

No further information was immediately released.

First Lady Jill Biden continued her visit to Massachusetts Friday, highlighting teachers and community colleges at a pair of events.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Massachusetts last week, and is scheduled to be in Connecticut on Wednesday, where she will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. They will visit a Horizons National summer learning program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven.

During her visit last week, Jill Biden spoke at a convention of the American Federation of Teachers in Boston, visited an Eversource substation with former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and visited Home Base in Charlestown. She wrapped up her 3-day trip by attending a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday on Nantucket.

State House News Service contributed to this report.