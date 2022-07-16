First Lady Jill Biden Wraps Up 3-Day Visit to Massachusetts

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wraps up her three-day visit to Massachusetts on Saturday.

She will spend the day at a Democratic National Committee event on Nantucket.

On Friday, she started her day by speaking at a convention of the American Federation of Teachers at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport District.

She also visited an Eversource substation with former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. They met with Bunker Hill Community College students, discussing their partnership with Eversource and local unions to provide job training opportunities.

Biden arrived in Boston on Thursday afternoon. Her first stop was in nearby Charlestown, where she visited Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program devoted to helping military families struggling with mental health issues, like PTSD.

Moments ago: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives at #Boston’s Logan airport. She was flanked by Senator Edward Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. More about her visit here —> https://t.co/NkIlKcsPOe 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/yEappWISHk — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) July 14, 2022

The first lady departed Boston Logan International Airport for Nantucket on Friday.