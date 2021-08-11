Providence Police Capture Man Who Fired at Officer, Fled

Police captured a man who shot at a police officer in Providence, Rhode Island, Wednesday, according to reports.
Luis Roman, 31, will face multiple charges, WJAR reports.
Roman fired shots at an officer who was responding to a domestic call at a Canton Street address, striking a cruiser several times, police said. No one was hurt.
"This is a day that we're clearly fortunate that we're not tending to a dead police officer," Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said at a briefing.
Roman went into the house and then took off. Officers recovered a weapon inside the home. Roman is known to police from previous gun charges, WJAR reports.
"We're going to find him, and we're going to hold him accountable," Paré said before Roman was captured.