Racist, Homophobic, Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Danvers School

Police are investigating what’s being described as racist, homophobic and antisemitic graffiti found in a girls’ bathroom at a Massachusetts middle school.

The graffiti was found at the Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers on Monday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents by acting co-superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers, The Salem News reported.

“The Danvers Public Schools condemns this type of behavior and will continue to educate our students on hate speech/symbols,” they wrote. “The district is committed to building an inclusive community where everyone belongs.”

Town Manager Steve Bartha said the graffiti included several profane words and a symbol.

Danvers has come under scrutiny before over investigations into racist and homophobic hazing on the high school hockey team.

Bartha said he and police Chief James Lovell met with the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee last month to go over a draft of a planned database where such incidents would be made publicly available.