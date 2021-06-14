Local

Rain, Cooler Temps to Start the Week

Don’t be shocked if you hear a rumble of thunder this afternoon

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

We reached the mid-80s with a ton of sunshine Sunday. On deck for today? Another round of rain. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be knocked down into the 70s with the clouds and steadier rain.

Don’t be shocked if you hear a rumble of thunder. We could see another half inch to an inch of rain.

Drier weather moves in mid to late week with temperatures warming into the 80s once again by Friday. The weekend stays warm with temperatures staying in the 80s, but there are some shower and thunderstorm changes both days.

Missing from the 10-day forecast – extreme heat. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, which is around average for this time of year.

