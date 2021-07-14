Rainy Weather Dampens Outdoor Summer Plans

The rainy weather is taking a toll on tourists and vacationers who had to book their summer rentals months before seeing the forecast.

The Pinewood Lodge Campground in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is usually booked to capacity for most of the summer. During one of the wettest months of July on record, they are seeing plenty of no-shows and cancellations.

"The real campers are still here, but most of the fair-weather campers have gone home," said Jim Saunders, the president of Pinewood Lodge.

Those who are choosing to camp are getting creative. They have tarps to put over their tents and keep their firewood dry.

"We figured it would be a good week to be here, and this is what we get, but it's worked out OK," said Kyle Gaudrea, who came with his family from Westport. "No one has complained about being wet yet."

Tourists are toughing it out around Plymouth Harbor, too. Many of them are filling their time with indoor activities as they wait for sunshine.

"We're going to the museum, and we're doing all kinds of stuff. If we get a little sunshine, we'll take it, but we're going to enjoy it either way," said Tim Griffin, who brought his family from Arkansas.

Some businesses are seeing a boost from the weather pattern. At Plimoth Candy Co., workers said they are seeing more customers even though some of their shelves are empty due to pandemic supply issues.

"I feel like when it's raining, everyone comes in and they're trying to stay out of the rain, so they end up buying chocolate," said employee Jill Wager. "When it's overcast, there's nothing else to do but shop and wait for a beach day."