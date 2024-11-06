Record-breaking heat possible Wednesday in Mass.; fire danger remains a concern

A second day of record-breaking heat is in store for Massachusetts.

These records are relatively young, set back in 2022, but they are very vulnerable in this very warm setup.

Gusty winds will accompany the summer-like heat, adding to the brush fire risk and fanning the still-smoldering fires on the North Shore.

We’ll see highs close in on 80 degrees in many spots Wednesday. The all-time high temperature for the month of November is 83, and at this point, it seems out of reach.

A front crossing through today will be enough to knock us back tomorrow, but it will take until the weekend to return to normal temperatures.

Highs Thursday still reach 70 in some spots, low 60s on Friday with more gusty winds.

We’re fearing the fire threat will be front and center into the weekend as a result.

By late Sunday, an energized weather system may be enough to kick off a few showers. This will carry into Veterans Day, with a shot at more beneficial – but not drought-busting – showers.

Longer range still holds hope for wet weather later next week.

Thanks to the remnants of Rafael, the Gulf of Mexico is open for business to provide us with a limited stream of moisture for our storms.