Registration for 128th Boston Marathon opens Monday

By Matt Fortin

Registration for the 2024 Boston Marathon has officially opened Monday.

Athletes could register to be in the historic road race starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, and have until 5 p.m. on Friday to get their names in.

Applications will be verified and ranked by the Boston Athletic Association, which will notify athletes whether or not they have been accepted once that process has been completed.

This year's Boston Marathon had so many memorable moments, as athletes from around the world ran the iconic road race.
The 2024 Boston Marathon will be the 128th running, and will be held on Monday, April 15.

Also on Monday, the BAA announced the Official Charity Program Members, which will be made up of 160 organizations raising money for important causes leading up to the race.

“The Boston Marathon, and all those who participate in it, have an enormous impact on our community,” said Miceal Chamberlain, Bank of America President of Greater Boston. “Our engagement in sports and sporting events around the world, like the Boston Marathon, are one of the ways we drive Responsible Growth locally, nationally and globally.”

Athletes fundraising for the marathon in 2023 raised a record $40.3 million.

For more on the Boston Marathon, head to the BAA's website.

