A report of a person with a gun near Wentworth Wentworth Institute of Technology is under investigation Wednesday, according to Boston police.

Police said they were called to the area of 600 Huntington Ave. around 1:15 p.m. The scene is active and no arrests have been made.

Photos of the scene show a large police presence.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.