1 Fisherman Rescued, 3 More Missing From Capsized Boat off Martha’s Vineyard

Rescue crews have found one fisherman and are searching for three more from a boat that apparently sank off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, authorities said.
Air Station Cape Cod received a distress signal Sunday from a boat that capsized and sank, according to the Coast Guard.
The distress call came from 24 nautical miles off the Southwest coast of Martha's Vineyard, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod have recovered one fisherman and are actively searching for 3 more after receiving a distress signal from a boat that capsized and sank, 24NM SW of Martha’s Vineyard, #Massachusetts #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 24, 2019
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.