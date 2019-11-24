1 Fisherman Rescued, 3 More Missing From Capsized Boat off Martha’s Vineyard

Rescue crews have found one fisherman and are searching for three more from a boat that apparently sank off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, authorities said.

Air Station Cape Cod received a distress signal Sunday from a boat that capsized and sank, according to the Coast Guard.

The distress call came from 24 nautical miles off the Southwest coast of Martha's Vineyard, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

