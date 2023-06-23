Retired firefighter battling ALS honored by department

There was a very special ceremony for a special retired Massachusetts firefighter Friday. The Plymouth Fire Department honored one of their own who has been battling ALS for the last five years.

Firefighter Dale Melanson dedicated 18 years to the department but was forced to leave his job in 2022, after being diagnosed with dementia which later developed into ALS.

Multiple fire engines did a rolling salute to honor Melanson’s dedication to the department. His wife Colleen was filled with emotion.

"We’re extremely grateful and blessed. We’re so touched by this brotherhood.”

She said that being a firefighter mean everything to Melanson.

“He always dreamed of being a firefighter. He’s always helped his community, his country, and anybody in need.”

In that time of need the Plymouth Fire Department and the Fire Relief Association jumped into action to support Melanson and his family, initiating the Pass the Helmet Project. The helmets traveled to other firehouses to help support Melanson and raise awareness about ALS.

The helmets not only contained Melanson’s story, but they also gave an opportunity for people to sign it, take pictures with the helmets and make donations to him and his fight against the disease.

Lt. Josh Prada told NBC10 Boston that these helmets traveled to 75 city and town firehouses.

“They sat in the cabin of fire apparatuses, responded to calls, one was airborne on a Black Hawk, while the other laid on the turf of an empty Gillette Stadium.”

Those three helmets were presented Friday to Melanson and his family. Fire Chief Neil Foley emphasized that these helmets represent much more than just a part of the uniform.

“It represents the scars, the good times, the bad times. There are marks on each one of those helmets, that you gain in the course of a career that signifies the work we do day in and day out.”