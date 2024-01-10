Massachusetts

Revenge porn ban clears Mass. house unanimously

Supporters have been pressing policymakers for years to crack down on revenge porn, warning that it subjects victims -- many of whom are women -- to harrowing economic and emotional damage

By Chris Lisinski

revenge-porn-generic_1200x675_620618307678.jpg

For the second straight lawmaking term, the House unanimously approved legislation aimed at closing a "loophole" that makes Massachusetts one of the only states without a clear, enforceable ban on revenge porn.

Representatives voted 151-0 Wednesday to pass a revised bill that would deem it criminal harassment to share sexually explicit images or videos of someone without their consent, a practice that has become increasingly common in the digital age.

The legislation (H 4241) also crafts a new legal framework for sexting by teenagers and, in a change from the version the House approved two years ago, adds "coercive control" to the definition of abuse in state law.

Supporters have been pressing policymakers for years to crack down on revenge porn, warning that it subjects victims -- many of whom are women -- to harrowing economic and emotional damage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Senators waited until the final days of the 2021-2022 session to take up the previous House-approved bill, leaving too little time to iron out differences before the term ended.

More Mass. legal news

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

Lawmakers push for Mass. disaster response overhaul

Massachusetts Jan 9

Activists decry major Mass. budget cut blocking 10% benefit bump for poor

Massachusetts Jan 9

Proposal would ban undocumented Mass. drivers from NH roads

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Massachusettssexual harassmentsexual misconduct
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us