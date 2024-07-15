Massachusetts

80-year-old man dies in house fire in Revere, officials say

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

An 80-year-old man has died after being pulled from a house fire in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 6 a.m. in the basement of a home on Patriot Parkway. Firefighters could be seen removing a man from the building and providing CPR. Fire officials said the man has since died.

Fire officials said the heat was an obstacle in battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

