Reward Offered for Information on Acts of Hate and Vandalism at Curry College

Curry College says it's making hard choices with limited options.

After two more acts of hate and vandalism were uncovered on the Milton campus this week, the college is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the culprits.

One piece of graffiti involved language threatening members of the Black community with a specific date of Feb. 22. The other: A swastika that was discovered along with racist language targeting members of the Jewish community.

"It's pretty terrible," said Brendan Bedell, a student at the school.

Curry is now offering students flexible learning options because of the situation. All classes will be online next Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The college and Milton Police have stepped up security and surveillance, but they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.