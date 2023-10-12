milton

Reward offered in search for Fla. man who disappeared in Mass. in August

Authorities are continuing to search for Kevin Brennan, a 29-year-old Florida resident last seen Aug. 14 in Milton, Massachusetts

Quincy Police

Two months after a Florida man was last seen in Milton, Massachusetts, police say a reward is being offered for information leading to his return.

Police say 29-year-old Kevin Brennan was last seen Aug. 14 leaving Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

The Quincy Police Department announced a $5,000 reward on social media Thursday.

Brennan is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. Police say he is between 5'8 and 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Milton Police Department

When he was last seen, police say Brennan was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark shorts and dark Asics sneakers.

Two weeks after his disappearance, police searched the area of Turner's Pond in Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-698-3800.

