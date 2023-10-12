Reward offered in search for Fla. man who disappeared in Mass. in August

Two months after a Florida man was last seen in Milton, Massachusetts, police say a reward is being offered for information leading to his return.

Police say 29-year-old Kevin Brennan was last seen Aug. 14 leaving Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

The Quincy Police Department announced a $5,000 reward on social media Thursday.

Kevin Brennan has been missing since 8/14/23 please contact the @MiltonPolice the Quincy PD or the # on the flyer if you have info that may help in locating him. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/DZvEtv0Wfr — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) October 12, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Brennan is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. Police say he is between 5'8 and 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Milton Police Department

When he was last seen, police say Brennan was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark shorts and dark Asics sneakers.

Two weeks after his disappearance, police searched the area of Turner's Pond in Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-698-3800.