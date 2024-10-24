Riders remain in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Swansea

Three motorcyclists remain in critical condition after a crash on Route 195 westbound in Swansea, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Massachusetts State Police found three riders - a 36-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, with significant injuries after the crash around 4 p.m. They were all taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

The DA did not say what led up to the crash or identify any of the riders.

The case remains under investigation. More details were not immediately available.