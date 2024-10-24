Swansea

Riders remain in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Swansea

The three riders - two men and a woman - were all hurt in the crash on Route 195 in Swansea

By Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR

Three motorcyclists remain in critical condition after a crash on Route 195 westbound in Swansea, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Massachusetts State Police found three riders - a 36-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, with significant injuries after the crash around 4 p.m. They were all taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The DA did not say what led up to the crash or identify any of the riders.

The case remains under investigation. More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Mass. news

MBTA 2 hours ago

Budget chief wants to direct $1B toward MBTA, transportation improvements

Elections 3 hours ago

Two weeks out: When is the last day to vote in the 2024 election?

Massachusetts 17 hours ago

More than 95,000 people sign petition protesting sweeping firearms bill in Mass.

This article tagged under:

Swansea
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us