Road closed due to incident in Cohasset

A street in Cohasset, Massachusetts will be closed temporarily due to an incident on Saturday morning.

Cohasset Police say Lower King St. between 3A and North Main will be closed due to an incident at the King Street railroad crossing.

The closing will last around 2 hours, authorities say.

Police have not specified the nature of the incident.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said Greenbush Line trains will experience severe delays due to the police activity.

