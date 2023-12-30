Road closed due to incident in Cohasset

A street in Cohasset, Massachusetts will be closed temporarily due to an incident on Saturday morning.

Cohasset Police say Lower King St. between 3A and North Main will be closed due to an incident at the King Street railroad crossing.

The closing will last around 2 hours, authorities say.

Police have not specified the nature of the incident.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said Greenbush Line trains will experience severe delays due to the police activity.

⚠️ All Greenbush Line trains will experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Cohasset. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 30, 2023

⚠️ Greenbush Line Train 1077 (1:20 pm from South Station) will be replaced by a shuttle bus between Nantasket Junction and Greenbush due to police activity on the right of way. Normal train service between South Station and Nantasket Junction. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 30, 2023