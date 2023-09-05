Massachusetts

Road runner: Emu on the loose in southeastern Mass.

The bird's owner has apparently moved out of the area, so it has no home to return to, which is expected to make it more difficult to capture

By Marc Fortier

Joey Arruda

Authorities say they are searching for a loose emu in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Lakeville Animal Control Officer David Frates said in a Facebook post Monday that an emu is on the lam in the Lang Street-County Road area. It has been spotted in numerous areas, and so far police have been unable to catch it.

The person who owned the large bird has apparently moved out of the area, so it has no home to return to, which is expected to make it more difficult to catch.

Frates said he called in an emu expert, but they still need to determine the area where the emu is located before it can be captured.

The emu is the second-tallest living bird, after the ostrich, reaching up to 6'3" in height. They can't fly but can travel great distances and sprint as fast as 30 mph when necessary. Native to Australia, they are often kept as pets.

Anyone who sees the emu is being asked to comment on Frates' Facebook page or leave a voicemail message at 508-947-3891.

