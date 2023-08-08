First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood warnings in effect

Several weather alerts are in effect in New England — severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island are under flash flood warnings.

New England remains in First Alert from our weather team, with continued downpours and thunderstorms Tuesday. The most intense storms, overall, hit from mid-morning to early afternoon, but new storms will continue to crop up – albeit more scattered in nature – through the early evening, then will slowly fade during late evening into the overnight.

Between now and then, however, storms Tuesday will assuredly produce torrential rain, feeding off the sultry humidity in place with dew point temperatures in the 70s and this will spell areas of flash flooding where downpours linger longest and drop a quick one to three inches of rain.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Even where flash flooding of potential road washouts and inundation aren’t the case, many spots will experience at least brief street flooding and large puddles, making hydroplaning a concern on highways in heavier downpours. Additionally, winds in the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere favor rotation within stronger downpours – we’ve already seen that in a few stronger downpours and thunderstorms — and one or two storms may rotate sufficiently to produce a brief and weak tornado touchdown, or a funnel aloft with a gust of straight-line damaging wind beneath it.

Of course, cloud-to-ground lightning is always a concern, and not one an official warning exists for, so “when thunder roars, go indoors” is your best bet – if you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to be a threat and you want to seek shelter. By Tuesday night, as the scattered leftover storms and showers weaken, humid air will still be in place, but a new wind will start blowing from the west-northwest, starting a slow and steady flow of less humid air.

By Wednesday, the new air will be evident with sunshine and with a great feeling of pleasant air on a fresh breeze. This installment of pleasant air and fair weather will last into Thursday, until the next disturbance approaches New England from the west and is likely to spread new showers, rain and embedded thunder from west to east Thursday late day through night, departing Friday.

Great weather returns Friday and Saturday, then New England sets up a repetitive pattern of disturbances every two days or so, with a chance of scattered showers or thunder on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday of next week, though the air looks to remain seasonable with high temperatures each day at or over 80 degrees for many. The only wild card is if disturbances come closer in spacing, which would could result in a cooler day of clouds and showers somewhere in next week’s forecast, but right now we don’t see that as likely.