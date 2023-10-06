Rob Gronkowski grants wish of 14-year-old cancer survivor at Gillette Stadium

Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the National Football League, but the former Patriots tight end is still creating unforgettable memories in Foxboro, Massachusetts, for his fans.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion was back at Gillette Stadium on Thursday where he hosted 14-year-old cancer survivor Joseph "Jake" Drake, who says Gronk is his football idol.

Jake and his family love to watch and play sports together -- his dad is a former kicker at Boston College. Whenever Jake plays football, he pretends to be Gronkowski.

The teen from Melbourne Beach, Florida, says being a sports fan helped him through long, hard days in the hospital, inspiring him to stay determined as he missed most of his seventh grade year while undergoing treatment for an optic nerve tumor.

"You were my inspiration to keep going in football,” Jake told Gronkowksi during the pair's get together at Patriot Place.

Jake's cancer is now in remission, and he finished eighth grade earlier this year as an honors student, athlete and musician.

"You’re my inspiration, man. Incredible,” Gronkowski told the teen. “You’re a strong boy, I love it. You gotta keep fighting…you gotta be mentally and physically strong to get through tough, adverse situations. And have a great supporting cast as well, and that’s what it sure looks like with your family.”

The memorable day for the teen included bowling at Splitsville Luxury Lanes where he and his family -- parents David Drake and Jacqueline Llinas and younger siblings Zachary and Samantha, both 11 -- were treated to lunch and some Patriots swag. And of course, there was Gronk's signature touchdown celebration.

"We threw around the football, we did a Gronk spike and talked a lot and had a lot of fun," Jake shared. "Gronk told me never to give up on what I dream to be."

During their visit, Gronkowski also surprised the teen with tickets to Sunday's Pats game versus the Saints at Gillette, where Jake will have a VIP gameday experience. And that's not all... Jake will also be the third-ever "Keeper of the Light" -- following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and Kenny Chesney as he rings the bell atop the new lighthouse in the end zone ahead of kickoff.

Ringing the bell carries even more meaning for Jake, as he and his family cherish the memory of him ringing a special bell at the hospital to mark the end of his cancer treatment.

The teen's wish to fly to New England to meet Gronkowski was made possible through the collaboration of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Gronkowski has a long history of involvement with Make-a-Wish, personally granting 17 wishes and being a part of dozens more during his time in the NFL. He was honored by Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island in 2019 as the organization's Wish Hero Award recipient for enriching the lives of children facing critical illness with hope, strength and joy.