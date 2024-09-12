Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian in Rockland

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Rockland, Massachusetts, on Wednesday and now the search is on for the driver responsible.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near Crescent Street. Police say the person's injuries are not life-threatening, but the driver fled the scene.

Investigators have released the photo of a white Audi SUV they believe was involved in the crash. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the driver is asked to call police at 781-871-3890 extension 0.

No other details were immediately available.