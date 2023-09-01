Roof collapses, 2 firefighters injured battling large blaze at New Bedford bar

The roof has collapsed as firefighters battle a large blaze in the Tony's Bar and Cafe building in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday at 118-120 County St., with people reportedly still in the building, according to the New Bedford Fire Department. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the first and second floors when firefighters arrived at the scene. The mixed-use building includes Tony's Bar and Cafe on the first floor and and four apartments above.

Firefighters made entry through the second floor windows and were able to determine that all of the tenants had escaped the building prior to their arrival.

WJAR

The fire department said the building suffered a partial collapse, and firefighters had to withdraw from the building and fight the fire from outside. The fire still hadn't been extinguished as of 10 a.m.

Two firefighters were taken to St. Luke's Hospital with minor injuries, the department said. None of the residents were hurt.

No further details were immediately available.