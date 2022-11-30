Local

Royal Visit: Live Updates as Prince William, Kate Arrive in Boston

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the U.S. to attend Friday's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

By Marc Fortier and Danica Kirka

The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II begins Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are.

With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that is tackling important issues as it seeks to remain relevant in modern, multicultural Britain.

The visit comes less than three months after the death of Elizabeth, whose personal popularity dampened criticism of the crown during her 70-year reign.

Follow along with our coverage of the big event in our live blog below:

