Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Saint Vincent Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital Plans to Hire Permanent Replacement Nurses as Strike Continues

Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, have been on strike since March 8

St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester
NBC10 Boston, File

A Massachusetts hospital whose nurses have been on strike for two months says it will begin to hire permanent replacements.

Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester went on strike March 8, with the Massachusetts Nurses Association calling for improved staffing ratios.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The hospital said Wednesday that it would begin the process of hiring about 50 permanent replacement nurses, leaving any striking nurse whose position is filled without a guarantee of coming back at the end of the strike.

"We respect that our nurses have a right to strike, but we have a responsibility to our community. Bringing in permanent replacement nurses will help ensure continuity of care as the strike continues," Saint Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement.

More on Saint Vincent Hospital

Worcester Apr 26

Worcester Hospital's Striking Nurses, Management Resume Negotiations, But Strike Continues

Worcester Mar 30

As Nurse Strike Continues at Saint Vincent Hospital, Patients Say There's an Impact

If the position of a nurse on strike is permanently filled, the hospital says that nurse won't have a right to return immediately at the end of the strike, instead being placed on a "preferential hire list" and becoming eligible to return as new positions open.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which said it planned to provide a response to the hospital's decision soon.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Saint Vincent HospitalMassachusettsWorcesternurses strike
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us