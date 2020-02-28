Local
Decision 2020

Sanders to Start Two-Day Swing in Mass., Seeking to Beat Warren on Her Home Turf

Sanders will hold rallies in Springfield and Boston on Friday and Saturday, respectively

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Bernie Sanders was set to start a two-day swing in Massachusetts, Friday, making a bold play for a primary win on Elizabeth Warren's home turf.

The Vermont senator was scheduled to appear at a rally in Springfield Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center; followed by a noon rally Saturday on Boston Common.

Here is what Elizabeth Warren talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

The rallies come days ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3, when Massachusetts will be one of 14 states to vote in the presidential primaries.

They also comes as voters in South Carolina prepare to vote Saturday in a critical primary.

Sanders and Warren have largely avoided criticizing each other even while competing for many of the same voters. But Sanders' hitting Warren's home state doesn't exactly send a message of political camaraderie.

Last week, a poll by UMass Lowell showed Sanders and Warren in a neck-and-neck race for delegates in the Massachusetts primary. Sanders had the support of 21 percent of likely voters, the poll showed, compared to 20 percent who support Warren.

