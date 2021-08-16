Local

Stone Zoo

Say Hello to the Stone Zoo's Newest Baby, an Adorable 2-Toed Sloth

The baby appears to be healthy and strong, and is sticking close to its mom, according to the announcement.

By Kelly Garrity

A baby sloth and its mother at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts
Courtesy Stone Zoo

The Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts, celebrated a new birthday last month, welcoming a newborn sloth on July 31, the zoo announced on Monday. 

The newborn Linne’s two-toed sloth was born to parents Lunesta and Nero, who were bred as part of a species survival plan, a program to ensure the survival of threatened and endangered species, the zoo said.

The baby appears to be healthy and strong, and is sticking close to its mom, according to the announcement. 

“People are always fascinated by the sloths, and we’re really excited for our guests to watch the baby grow and become more mobile once it’s big enough to explore the habitat. It will stay pretty closely attached to mom for the first few months,” said Pete Costello, assistant curator at Stone Zoo, in the statement. 

