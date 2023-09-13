School bus catches fire in Boston's Hyde Park

A school bus caught fire in Boston on Wednesday.

Footage from the scene, on a road in Hyde Park, showed a Boston Public Schools school bus with its hood destroyed and charring above the cab.

The Boston Police Department confirmed it had been called to a fire but that Massachusetts State Police were in charge of the investigation. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police.

No students were on board the bus when the fire happened, according to Boston Public Schools. More information wasn't immediately available.

NBC10 Boston A Boston Public Schools bus that caught fire on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.