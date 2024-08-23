Search continues for worker killed in rockslide at Sterling industrial site

Recovery efforts are picking back up again Friday in Sterling, Massachusetts, after a rockslide trapped and killed a worker at an industrial site.

Crews have been searching for the man's body for nearly 24 hours now.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday at a quarry on Stone Crest Way, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office said.

Crews used camera equipment to assess the scene and were able to determine that there were no signs of life. The worker was pronounced dead at 8:39 a.m.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration was inspecting the site to determine the safety of moving forward with retrieval efforts. A representative for the agency said there was no estimated time their investigation of the accident would be completed.

The site and removal operation is owned by Onyx Corporation, which said in a statement Thursday morning that it would be closing all its locations through the weekend.

"Our hearts go out to the family of our longtime employee and friend who was killed in a tragic accident this morning at our Sterling Sand and Gravel pit. He was operating an excavator within the safety zone of a 100-foot ledge face when the wall collapsed," the company said in a statement.

The man's name will not be released at this time.