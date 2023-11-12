Seekonk mom, aunt arrested after 4-year-old girl suffers life-threatening burns

Two women have been arrested in Seekonk, Massachusetts, more than a month after a 4-year-old girl suffered second and third degree burns over large portions of her body at their home.

The girl's mom, 38-year-old Guilene Gerome, and her aunt, 44-year-old Franzceska Gerome, were both taken into custody by Seekonk police on Saturday night and charged with reckless endangerment of a child, and permitting substantial injury to a child in connection with the incident that occurred on Oct. 8, according to a press release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The aunt was also charged with assault and battery on a child with substantial injury.

Authorities have not released specific details about what happened but say Seekonk police responded to an Oak Hill Avenue home around noon on Oct. 9 for a report of a 4-year-old girl with significant burns over large portions her body.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to the district attorney's office, the little girl was in critical condition by the time she arrived at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence. Her body was in shock due to the burns she suffered, and her organs were not functioning properly, which put her at risk of cardiac arrest.

The child has since been stabilized but remains hospitalized more than a month after the incident occurred, the DA said.

An investigation by several agencies into what happened revealed that the girl sustained the life-threatening injuries the day before any law enforcement or medical professionals were contacted -- about 17 hours, officials said.

The investigation, which included interviews with both the girl's mom and her aunt, as well as consultation with the medical professionals who are continuing to care for the child, led authorities to seek arrest warrants for the women.

Officials have not said how the girl was seriously burned. More information in this case is expected to be revealed in court on Monday.

Guilene and Franzceska Gerome will be arraigned in Taunton District Court. It was not immediately clear if either had obtained an attorney.