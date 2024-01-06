Massachusetts

Serious car crash brings down utility pole in Reading with snow falling

Reading police did not immediately say if there were any injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There was a serious car crash that brought down a utility pole in Reading, Massachusetts, late Saturday night.

Reading police said Main Street is closed from Locust to Birch Meadow, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

A picture from the scene shared on the police department's Facebook page showed one car with visible front end damage resting on its rooftop, near a downed wire in the roadway.

Police didn't say if weather was a factor, but the picture showed snow was on the ground in Reading, as parts of Massachusetts were already seeing snowfall from this weekend's first impactful and widespread snowstorm of the season.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsREADING
