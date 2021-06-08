Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
revere

Serious Crash Reported at Revere Beach

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Revere Beach Parkway

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police said they are at the scene of a serious crash on Revere Beach on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Revere Beach Parkway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment.

The only occupant of the vehicle was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to state police.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Two lanes are closed and one lane remains open.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

MBTA Green Line 1 hour ago

‘Schedule Pressure' Forcing Evaluation of Green Line Extension Project

Massachusetts reopening 2 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About Visiting Boston This Summer

BOSTON 2 hours ago

Person Seriously Injured in Boston Shooting

This article tagged under:

revereMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us