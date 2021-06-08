Serious Crash Reported at Revere Beach

Massachusetts State Police said they are at the scene of a serious crash on Revere Beach on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Revere Beach Parkway.
The vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment.
The only occupant of the vehicle was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to state police.
Two lanes are closed and one lane remains open.
No further information was immediately available.