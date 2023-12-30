Massachusetts

Part of I-495 in Andover temporarily closed for medical helicopter after serious crash

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on I-495 northbound at Exit 99, and delays should be expected

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A serious crash Saturday night on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, temporarily closed the northbound side of the highway to accommodate a medical helicopter at the scene.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on I-495 northbound at Exit 99 and that delays should be expected.

The transportation agency initially said the two right lanes were closed, and then said all northbound lanes were closed for MedFlight operations. They later said one lane had reopened.

There was no word on the extent or number of injuries. MassDOT has only said there are serious injuries, and that a medical helicopter has been called.

State and local police have not released any information yet, and no other details were immediately available late Saturday night.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAndover
