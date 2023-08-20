Several fire departments respond to blaze at Canton home

Fire departments from several towns responded to a blaze at a home in Canton, Massachusetts, Sunday evening.

Canton Fire said they responded to a call for fire activity at 6 Nancy Circle, and struck a box for a working fire at that time.

Mutual aid from neighboring towns, including Sharon and Norwood, also responded to the scene. There were at least four fire trucks parked on Nancy Circle.

According to the Canton Fire Department, flames started in the basement and began to spread in the house.

An investigation into the fire and its cause is ongoing.