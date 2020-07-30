Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Shark Attack

Shark Expert Explains What We Know About Maine's Deadly Great White Attack

Arizona State University professor James Sulikowski was already involved studying sharks in Maine before the Bailey Island attack

By Rob Michaelson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

James Sulikowski had been studying sharks off Maine when a white shark killed a swimmer, the state's first deadly shark attack ever.

The Arizona State University professor spoke to us in video and podcast interviews to explain what we know about sharks in this area, how people should think about risk when swimming and how climate change factors into where sharks are traveling in New England.

"There's no one thing we can tell anybody to do," Sulikowski said, when asked what people can do to reduce the (already low) risk of being attacked by a shark. "But what we can do is tell people it comes down to what your personal risk levels are and the steps you can take in order to reduce those."

Listen to our interview with him in our "Shark Tales" podcast below:

Listen to our free podcast, "Shark Tales," which explores the world of sharks in New England with our partners at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. It's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

More on the Bailey Island Attack

Shark Attack Jul 29

‘She Started Screaming': Witness Describes Seeing Deadly Maine Shark Attack

bailey island Jul 28

New Details Released in Maine's 1st Deadly Shark Attack

This article tagged under:

Shark AttackMainesharksgreat white sharksJames Sulikowski
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us