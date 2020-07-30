Shark Expert Explains What We Know About Maine's Deadly Great White Attack

James Sulikowski had been studying sharks off Maine when a white shark killed a swimmer, the state's first deadly shark attack ever.

The Arizona State University professor spoke to us in video and podcast interviews to explain what we know about sharks in this area, how people should think about risk when swimming and how climate change factors into where sharks are traveling in New England.

"There's no one thing we can tell anybody to do," Sulikowski said, when asked what people can do to reduce the (already low) risk of being attacked by a shark. "But what we can do is tell people it comes down to what your personal risk levels are and the steps you can take in order to reduce those."

Listen to our interview with him in our "Shark Tales" podcast below: