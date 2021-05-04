Shaw's, Star Market Truckers on Strike in New England

Supermarket truck drivers and mechanics are currently on strike, stopping shipments to Shaw’s and Star Market grocery stores in New England.

The strike started Monday morning in call for a contract.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The drivers are responsible for delivering grocery store staples to about 150 supermarkets across the region, according to Joe Piccone, business agent for Teamsters Local 340 in South Portland. That includes 76 stores in Massachusetts. Fruit, vegetables and refrigerated items are handled by a separate facility in Methuen, Massachusetts, Piccone said.

Shaw's is owned by a parent company, Albertson’s Companies.

A company representative said both sides have met dozens of times but have not come to an agreement. The company has been bargaining in good faith, according to a spokesperson, and plans to return to the table this week.

The company goes on to say that they look forward to their employees returning to work this week. In the meantime- they're working with third party drivers to maintain service.

“Nobody wants to strike,” Piccone said of the 70 drivers and mechanics represented by the Teamsters who have been working without a contract since October.

“These guys are claiming that they have a great offer for us but the lawyer who works for the company quit,” he said.

Piccone said it’s a slap in the face of drivers who toiled away during the pandemic to ensure people had plenty to eat. The company, meanwhile, profited during the pandemic, he said.

“They kept the store shelves stocked,” he said. “The pandemic profit that these guys made is completely crazy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.