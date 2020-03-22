Shelter-In-Place Order Issued for Nantucket

Officials in Nantucket have issues a shelter-in-place order effective Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. through Monday, April 6.

All residents are directed to stay home until further notice. Officials want to stress that this is not a “lockdown” and trips for essential services like the grocery store, pharmacy and restaurants are acceptable.

The order will be reviewed by the Select Board, Public Health, Incident Command and Nantucket Cottage Hospital to determine when the order will be lifted.

The Board stresses that there is a possibility that this unprecedented public health event might last longer than Gov. Charlie Baker’s current school closing order.

While speaking to press Sunday, Gov. Baker encourages those who have second homes on the island to not return to those vacation homes and remain on the main land.

"We continue to work on the strategies that we have, in respect to, social distancing and work," said Baker. "We're going to continue to do that as we see fit."

The Nantucket Cottage Hospital confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus on the island. The patient is quarantined, isolated at home and monitoring their symptoms with clinicians. The hospital and officials are notifying those who came into close contact with the individual.

The patient was screened and tested on Friday, March 20, and the result was reported positive on Sunday, less than 48 hours later.

