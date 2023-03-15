Skiers Rescued After Getting Lost on Wachusett Mountain During Nor'easter

The Princeton Fire Department rescued two young skiers who got lost on Wachusett Mountain during the nor’easter Tuesday.

Firefighters said the kids got lost outside of the regular ski area boundaries, in a remote area nearly two miles from any civilization. Rescuers tracked them down by pining their cell phones for GPS coordinates. Their phones were almost dead when rescuers found them.

“This could have ended tragically but these boys are very lucky and used their heads and shared body heat to survive,” firefighters said.

According to the National Weather Service, Princeton had around 20 inches of snow as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw a total of around 29 inches by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The kids were not hurt.