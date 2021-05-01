Skies Clear, Temps Warm Up

The wind will ease this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Highs today will range between mid 50s north to mid 60s south.

A warm front will approach the region tonight and that will allow clouds to increase with a slight chance for a shower before sunrise Sunday.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will start bright, but clouds quickly increase during the afternoon with highs in the 60s to around 70.

A passing shower is possible into the evening hours as a cold front moves across the region. This cold front will then stall, and it will bring showers Monday afternoon and rain that lingers into Wednesday.

Temperatures are once again dependent on where the boundary settles over. To the southwest, highs could be in the 70s and to the northeast, 50s to 60s.

We turn mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the 60s to around 70 and then by Friday, there’s a chance a coastal storm develops to our south which could bring rain and wind so make sure to stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day forecast as the weather continues to evolve.