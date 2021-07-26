Local

earthquake

Small Earthquake Reported in Massachusetts

The earthquake reached a magnitude of 1.4 with an epicenter of Peabody

By Meteorologist Matt Noyes and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Did you feel it? A small earthquake hit Massachusetts moments after midnight Sunday morning.

The brief rumble occurred on the North Shore of Massachusetts, as a magnitude 1.4 earthquake struck with an epicenter of Peabody, Massachusetts. 

For the most part, the sensation was only felt in the immediate surrounding communities of Danvers, Salem, Lynnfield and Wakefield, though at least one report came in from the Merrimack Valley. 

Small earthquakes like this one happen every so often in New England and certainly aren’t unheard of or all that uncommon, but can rattle the nerves for those who feel it! 

It’s important to note that small earthquakes do not necessarily indicate larger quakes coming, often in New England they just make for interesting talking points.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Buzzards Bay in November was the strongest in southern New England in decades.

