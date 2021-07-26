Small Earthquake Reported in Massachusetts

Did you feel it? A small earthquake hit Massachusetts moments after midnight Sunday morning.

The brief rumble occurred on the North Shore of Massachusetts, as a magnitude 1.4 earthquake struck with an epicenter of Peabody, Massachusetts.

For the most part, the sensation was only felt in the immediate surrounding communities of Danvers, Salem, Lynnfield and Wakefield, though at least one report came in from the Merrimack Valley.

Small earthquakes like this one happen every so often in New England and certainly aren’t unheard of or all that uncommon, but can rattle the nerves for those who feel it!

It’s important to note that small earthquakes do not necessarily indicate larger quakes coming, often in New England they just make for interesting talking points.

Magnitude 1.4 earthquake tonight: 1.3 mi NNW of S.Peabody, 1.3 mi W of Peabody, 3.0 mi W of Salem & 3.5 mi SSW of Danvers. Geographic coordinates: 42.528N, 70.954W pic.twitter.com/ZbSFVXD5WA — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 26, 2021

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Buzzards Bay in November was the strongest in southern New England in decades.