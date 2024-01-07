Snow causes crashes on highways across the region

Snowy roads are have already caused some serious crashes across Massachusetts.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Charlton, which is one of the areas that have seen the most snow so far. Eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was detoured off Exit 78 until around 6:30 a.m. so the the truck could be removed.

Another crash involving three vehicles was reported on Route 1 north in Peabody. All northbound lanes were closed for about an hour. No serious injuries were reported.

Earlier on Saturday night, a crash was reported in Reading, with a car striking a utility pole and knocking our power to some in the area. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MassDOT said it had over 2,100 piece of equipment deployed as of 6 a.m., patrolling, spreading and plowing. The heaviest snowfall has been reported in western and central Massachusetts and on the North Shore. Southeastern Massachusetts and Boston are reporting a mix of rain and snow.