Got Your Winter Clothes Out? Snow Has Arrived in New England

"Here is your friendly reminder to start preparing your car for winter weather," the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said

By Asher Klein and Pamela Gardner

A New Hampshire highway got a frosty reminder that winter's coming on Monday.

The Kancamagus Pass, on Route 112, was blanked with snow on Monday morning, as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation shared on social media.

Snow falls on the Kancamugas Pass in New Hampshire on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
Snow falls on the Kancamugas Pass in New Hampshire on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

"Here is your friendly reminder to start preparing your car for winter weather," the agency said, adding that people should check their tire pressure, fluids and windshield wipers, as well as inspect and restock their emergency supply kits.

Now, the Kancamagus Highway is nearly 3,000 feet above sea level in the middle of the White Mountains, so it tends to get much more snow than places at lower elevation, but with November fast approaching -- in one week! -- it's likely a matter of time before the rest of New England gets its own dusting.

This week, it's rain, not snow, in the forecast -- and lots of it when a nor'easter heads to the region. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected between Monday night and Wednesday, with locally higher totals possible. More is expected as a second storm arrives near the end of the week.

Today: Rain to sprinkles. Highs in the 50s. Tonight: Rain returns late. Lows 50-55. Tuesday: First Alert. Rain becomes heavy, wind increases with strong northeast gusts & scattered power outages late. Highs 55-60.

The good news about winter, however, is NOAA's recent winter weather prediction for the 2021-2022 season. New England has a 40-50% chance of above-normal temperatures.

