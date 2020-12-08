Snow in the Mountains Wednesday, Sunshine and Warmth Return Later This Week

Some of the areas that were warm, wet and windy during Saturday’s nor’easter saw their first flakes of the season on Tuesday morning. With cold air moving over “warmer” water, you see ocean effect showers. It was cold enough for that precipitation to fall in the form of snow.

Most totals ranged from 0.5 to 1.5 inches. As a warm front lifts in Wednesday, the mountains of New England may see some accumulating snow. Several inches are possible in the Green Mountains and Berkshires, with an inch or two in the White Mountains during the afternoon. Most of this activity will diminish after sunset.

Temperatures will gradually warm up over the next couple of days. Sunshine will be returning for Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, it won’t be sunny this weekend, but it will be mild. Most locations will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

At this point, the greatest chance for rain will be on Sunday, but Saturday looks a bit gloomy with rain developing late. Rainfall amounts look to range from a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

Drier weather returns on Monday with some more seasonable air as well. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s and 40s. The next storm on our radar is at the end of the 10-day forecast period.